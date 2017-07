Robert Scott Holdaway, age 64, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2017 in Manassas, Virginia. Predeceased by his father: Jessie Dean Holdaway; a son: Robert Gregory Holdaway “Bobby” and a brother: Bill Franklin Holdaway. Survivors... View Obituary & Service Information

The family of Robert Scott Holdaway created this Life Tributes page to make it easy to share your memories.